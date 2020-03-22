Coronavirus

US now has 3rd highest coronavirus case total in world

The United States now has the third-highest coronavirus case total in the world.

The number of confirmed infections in the U.S. reached 27,700 cases on Sunday, followed by Spain with approximately 28,500 and Italy with more than 53,500.

While China's mainland still has the most total cases over time, at more than 81,000, at least 65,000 have recovered.

This comes as the global death toll passed 13,000 overnight, and Italy announced its biggest day-to-day increase of infections, with nearly 800 new deaths.

Worldwide, more than 308,000 people have been infected and over 13,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. About 150 countries now have confirmed cases, and deaths have been reported in more than 30 American states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
NY deaths drop below 100 for 2nd time in past week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News