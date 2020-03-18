Coronavirus

Global confirmed coronavirus cases top 200,000 as US deaths reach 110

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide officially topped 200,000 Wednesday morning as the U.S. death toll reached 110, according to data pulled by Johns Hopkins University.

This comes nearly four months after the first cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Wuhan, China. The epicenter of the pandemic, which once ravaged the city and its surrounding province Hubei, has now shifted over to Europe.

China is still the country with the most confirmed cases, at more than 81,000, but nearly 57,000 in Hubai alone have recovered.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

Italy has been the second hardest-hit country with more than 31,000 cases.

However, German health authorities warned it was just a matter of time before the numbers spike unless people heed warnings to avoid contact.

Lothar Wieler, head of Germany's disease control institute, warned that unless social contacts are effectively reduced there could be up to 10 million infected people in Germany in two to three months.

"We are at the start of the epidemic," he said. "We are 1-2 weeks behind Italy."

In the United States, cases topped 6,500 Wednesday morning as the death toll reached at least 110. West Virginia also became the last state to report a case of the disease Tuesday.

RELATED: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global coronavirus outbreak

Officials urged older Americans and those with health problems to stay home. They also recommended all gatherings be capped at 10 people.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that residents should be prepared for the possibility of a shelter-in-place order within days. A shelter-in-place order in the San Francisco Bay Area, requiring most residents to leave their homes only for food, medicine or exercise for three weeks, is the most sweeping lockdown in the U.S.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldchinaviruseurope
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
NY deaths drop below 100 for 2nd time in past week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News