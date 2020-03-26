Coronavirus

Texas Roadhouse CEO gives up salary to pay workers during COVID-19 outbreak

Recognizing the economically tough times restaurant workers are facing during the coronavirus crisis, the CEO of Texas Roadhouse is reportedly forgoing a salary to pay the employees still working to feed customers.

In a report by MarketWatch on Wednesday, W. Kent Taylor agreed to forgo his base salary and bonus between March 18 and Jan. 7 of next year. The money will be used to pay front-line workers.

Taylor earned $1.3 million in 2018, including a $525,000 base salary, Louisville Business First reported.

The report added Texas Roadhouse is suspending its dividend in order to conserve cash during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing a SEC filing.

The publicly-traded company based in Kentucky employs more than 56,000 workers and has 563 locations in the U.S. and internationally.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
NY deaths drop below 100 for 2nd time in past week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News