Coronavirus: 2nd round of evacuees to leave Travis Air Force Base

By
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- A second round of buses will leave Travis Air Force Base filled with people heading home now that their 14-day coronavirus quarantine has ended.

Officials say they now pose no health risk to the public. One bus full of people left yesterday and another will leave this morning.

This group of 180 Americans was brought from Wuhan, China to Travis Air Force base two weeks ago. They have now been cleared and were taken to SFO to catch flights home. One man flew from Minnesota to SFO to greet his son, saying he has felt very helpless through this ordeal.

"As a dad, for those of you that are you know, I was pretty nervous when I couldn't do anything to help him all those days," said Dave DeLawyer, parent.

The evacuees stayed in residential housing on the base. They were not allowed to leave the base and their health was checked regularly. Another round of evacuees was brought to the base on Monday. They had been stuck on the cruise ship off the coast of Japan and will now be quarantined here for two weeks.

Meanwhile, an American evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan to Travis Air Force Base is now confirmed to have the virus. That patient is now at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa.

A second patient evacuated from the ship is showing symptoms and now hospitalized. There are now 80 more people who are sick on the Diamond Princess.

