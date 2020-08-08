Coronavirus California

Los Gatos man with cystic fibrosis still waiting for COVID-19 results after nearly 2 weeks: 'Mentally exhausted'

Los Gatos man with cystic fibrosis says he's had to put his life on hold as he awaits his COVID-19 test results.
By
Los Gatos, Calif. (KGO) -- Testing delays could hamper efforts across the region to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. In one case, a Los Gatos man with cystic fibrosis says he's had to put his life on hold as he awaits his COVID-19 test results.

"I've been waiting 13 days for a result," said Los Gatos resident Ricky Whicker. "Trouble breathing, I've been sleeping 16 hours a day, and I've had achy joints."

Whicker, who is immunocompromised, has been isolating at home since taking a COVID-19 diagnostic test through his medical provider. His mother, Rebekah Davis-Matthews, who is a contact tracer for Santa Clara County, is puzzled by the delay.

CORONAVIRUS WATCH LIST: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

"There's this disparity depending on who you go to," said Davis-Matthews. It's kind of unnerving because you don't know who's out there, who could be infecting you too."

Locally, you're more likely to get a faster turnaround from an academic lab such as Stanford or UCSF. But private and public labs can take longer to process results. In Whicker's case, his doctor went through Quest Diagnostics, which is among the large corporations nationwide that are now competing for the supplies that are needed to detect the virus.



"A turnaround time of a week or more doesn't really help the person being tested because they don't know their status," said county health officer Dr. Sara Cody. "At that point, our ability to make a difference with case investigation and contact tracing has really evaporated."

The delay doesn't just threaten local efforts to contain COVID-19. It can also have other consequences. For Whicker, that means not being able to receive necessary treatment for cystic fibrosis until he receives a negative test result.

"I'm mostly really mentally exhausted from waiting so long," said Whicker. "I'm also just physically exhausted from just growing through all of this."

VIDEO: Can coronavirus particles remain airborne longer than we thought?
EMBED More News Videos

Some doctors are suggesting coronavirus particles remain in the air for longer than we thought after an infectious person exhales.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos gatoscoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus test
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus live updates: CA reports more than 7,000 new cases Friday
Bay Area county issues mask fines to deal with 'jerks'
Coronavirus live updates: CA surpasses 10,000 deaths
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump to sign COVID-related executive orders
San Mateo police looking for suspect in sexual assault
EDD: The most commonly asked questions for 7 On Your Side
New COVID-19 clinical trial uses multiple sclerosis drug
Scammers get EDD benefits while 1M jobless can't
US intel: Russia acting against Biden; China opposes Trump
3 suspects arrested in Alameda shooting
Show More
Bay Area county issues mask fines to deal with 'jerks'
Gov. Whitmer met with Biden as he nears VP decision: Sources
CA day care provides face shields for kids
Vallejo couple offers up backyard for parties despite COVID-19
'Excited, anxious': Teachers talk going back to school
More TOP STORIES News