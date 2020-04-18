Family & Parenting

Coronavirus info for families: Education, consumer well-being tips

SAN FRANCISCO -- Educational resources, activities, consumer advice, safety resources and more need-to-know info while you stay at home with your family. Click here to see fun ideas to keep your family entertained while you're at home.

STAYING SOCIAL FROM A DISTANCE

'QuarantineChat' helps people feel connected during coronavirus shelter-in-place

San Francisco company Dryft offers virtual workouts during COVID-19 shelter-in-place

Coronavirus impact: Consumer Reports' free online activities, virtual museum tours for children during COVID-19 pandemic

PETS

Pets under shelter-in-place: Are dogs and cats happier now that we're home all the time? We asked experts

Coronavirus safety: What SFSPCA president, veterinarian recommend for your pets

EDUCATION

When will CA schools reopen? Newsom has some ideas

Coronavirus impact: 6 Bay Area counties extend school campus closures through end of academic year

MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19


SHOPPING, CONSUMER ISSUES

Amazon stops accepting new grocery delivery customers amid surging demand

How to get the grocery delivery time you want

Coronavirus update: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic

Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams

How to change your travel plans amid the global COVID-19 outbreak

Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic

Here's how to preserve groceries longer

DIY
How to make face masks from materials found at home

From scarves to HEPA filters, what kind of face covering is best?

Tips to cutting your own hair during coronavirus shelter-in-place

Mom shares fun tie-dying tips for kids

WORK-LIFE BALANCE

Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Here's how the new paid sick leave requirements work

How to be productive at home working with kids

Can't stop worrying about the coronavirus? Find time to unplug, experts say

How to stock up for coronavirus: What you need, and why you shouldn't panic-buy

Kids in coronavirus quarantine: How to keep children comfortable, entertained

Would you give up personal data to return to work amid coronavirus pandemic?

SF opens child care centers for low-income families, healthcare workers during COVID-19 crisis

KEEPING YOUR FAMILY SAFE

Tips for parents on speaking to children about coronavirus

How long does coronavirus live on surfaces? Could be as long as 2 to 3 days

Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from coronavirus

Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Get help with violence, assault and abuse at home
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingschool resourceshealthsafetyschoolcoronaviruspetsshoppingchild caregrocery storeconsumervirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here are the Bay Area counties requiring residents to wear face masks
Disney on Broadway anniversary concert benefit event: WATCH LIVE
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
80 times more people may have been infected by COVID-19, Stanford study finds
Hey Larry, Call My Play!
Face coverings required in San Francisco starting at midnight
Show More
VIDEO: Reggie Aqui, Ginger Zee dance to Disney's 'Magic Happens' Parade song
Gov. Newsom says CA is in a 'pandemic-induced recession'
Live coronavirus updates: Bay Area counties require residents to wear face masks, coverings
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
More TOP STORIES News