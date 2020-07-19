Mayor Garcetti says LA reopened too quickly, new stay-at-home orders likely

Appearing on CNN, Garcetti was asked about a Los Angeles Times editorial that criticized the rapid reopening of California, which was followed by a spike in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
"I do agree those things happened too quickly," Garcetti said, adding that the decisions were made at the state and county levels, not by city officials.
RELATED: LA mayor warns of another shutdown as Newsom orders indoor restaurants, bars to close
The mayor said Los Angeles was "on the brink" of new widespread stay-at-home orders as LA County, with a quarter of California's population, continued to see the state's largest increase in confirmed coronavirus cases.
California reported on Saturday its fourth-highest daily total of newly confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 9,000. The state also reported an additional 120 deaths.
Last week Garcetti said he wouldn't hesitate to again shut down all but essential businesses. Those comments came days after California Gov. Gavin Newsom shut bars and indoor dining statewide, and ordered closures of hair salons, gyms, malls and other indoor businesses in Los Angeles and other counties experiencing the most significant surge of virus cases.
Garcetti told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday that Los Angeles currently has adequate hospital capacity and a good supply of ventilators.
Los Angeles County reported a record-high number of COVID-19 patients in its hospitals last week, and the overall share of tests that have come back positive jumped from 8% to nearly 10%.
RELATED: LA County hospital beds may not meet demand as coronavirus cases surge, officials say
The mayor attributed the increase in spread not just to the reopenings, but also to people becoming less vigilant about following public health guidance and gathering with others outside their households.
"It's not just what's open and closed," he said. "It's also about what we do individually."
Officials have reiterated that people must wear masks and maintain social distancing to slow the spread.
In other news about the outbreak in California:
