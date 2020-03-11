Coronavirus

Coronavirus Outbreak: San Jose Sharks, Earthquakes react to ban on large events in March

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose Sharks and San Jose Earthquakes are preparing for the possibility that they could be playing games without fans for the near future.

This comes after Santa Clara County officials announced on Monday a ban on public or private mass gatherings with 1,000 or more people for the rest of the month of March.

"It's concerning obviously, number one for the safety of everyone in the world, but California and obviously Santa Clara. I think that if that's what they're saying is that we can't play in front of crowds then we're going to have to deal with it," said Bob Boughner Sharks interim head coach.

Coronavirus has already prompted all major active sports leagues to close their locker room doors to the media, but now fans could be kept away from the stadiums.

RELATED: Coronavirus Precautions: Santa Clara County cancels mass gatherings, officials say virus spreading too quickly

The Sharks have five home games left this season at the SAP Center.



Three in March that have a serious chance of being played in front of an empty arena, an unprecedented situation for these players and coaches.



"We love playing in front of our fans, they're great to us but we also know that health comes first so we're just here to do our job," San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier said.

"It would be very strange to play in front of an empty building," San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane said. "I mean, obviously I have never been in the NHL and played in a game without any fans. So that idea would definitely be very different."

"What's going on right now is just weird for everybody," San Jose Sharks Alternate Captain Joe Thornton said. "I think we're all confused just like you guys are. I see the Italian soccer teams are doing the no fans thing so I'm not sure what we have planned right now. We go on the road for a week so we will know more when we get back."



RELATED: Coronavirus concerns: Bay Area events see drop in attendance
The San Jose Earthquakes have home matches this month as well.

In a statement, the team announced they will comply with the county's ban, but haven't announced if they will play at an empty Avaya Stadium.



Sports consultant Andy Dolich says major changes to sports have come as a result of natural disasters or other factors, but he's seen nothing like this and believes the decision to ban large events are what's best for everyone.

"Teams, in my view, are the front porch of the community," Dolich said. "They need to be very conversant with what's happening. What's most important here is not the money, it's not a championship, as heinous as that might sound, it's the health of any one person and that overrides everything."



RELATED: Coronavirus Outbreak: Santa Clara County universities, schools make changes

The Sharks and Earthquakes said they will announce changes to their upcoming events soon.

The Quakes have a game scheduled at home on Saturday March 14 while the Sharks don't return home until Thursday March 19.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
  • No masks but here are 100+ products that will work against coronavirus germs


  • Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak

  • Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus

  • Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions

  • Coronavirus Prevention: How to properly wash your hands

  • Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control

  • Coronavirus Outbreak: 7 questions answered

  • Is the new COVID-19 virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly

  • Coronavirus outbreak: Health expert shares tips for preparedness, emergency supply list to stay healthy

  • Coronavirus: SF artist creates realistic-looking custom respirator masks that unlocks iPhones

  • Coronavirus outbreak: SF doctor explains how to protect yourself, stay healthy

  • Coronavirus: SF State educator addresses xenophobia in the Bay Area

  • SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency over coronavirus
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesssan josesanta clara countycommunity journalistcdcillnesscoronavirussan jose sharkssan jose earthquakesabc7 originals
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    RELATED
    Bay Area events see drop in attendance due to coronavirus concerns
    Coronavirus Outbreak: Santa Clara County universities, schools make changes
    Santa Clara County cancels mass gatherings amid COVID-19 outbreak
    CORONAVIRUS
    Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
    Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
    The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
    NY deaths drop below 100 for 2nd time in past week
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
    Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
    AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
    Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
    NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
    Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
    Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
    Show More
    Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
    These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
    Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
    Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
    New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
    More TOP STORIES News