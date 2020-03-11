Coronavirus Outbreak: San Jose Sharks, Earthquakes react to ban on large events in March

This comes after Santa Clara County officials announced on Monday a ban on public or private mass gatherings with 1,000 or more people for the rest of the month of March.
"It's concerning obviously, number one for the safety of everyone in the world, but California and obviously Santa Clara. I think that if that's what they're saying is that we can't play in front of crowds then we're going to have to deal with it," said Bob Boughner Sharks interim head coach.
Coronavirus has already prompted all major active sports leagues to close their locker room doors to the media, but now fans could be kept away from the stadiums.
The Sharks have five home games left this season at the SAP Center.
The #Coronavirus is just the latest in a long list of difficulties that the #SJSharks have had to face in the 2019-20 season. Coach Bob Boughner says that he and his staff will continue to try and keep the players focused on what's ahead and finish strong. https://t.co/4BmMorGiz1 pic.twitter.com/wjLzFoLExW— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) March 10, 2020
Three in March that have a serious chance of being played in front of an empty arena, an unprecedented situation for these players and coaches.
Statement from the #SJSharks.https://t.co/tjUEexvhUW pic.twitter.com/WklubYLu4n— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 10, 2020
"We love playing in front of our fans, they're great to us but we also know that health comes first so we're just here to do our job," San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier said.
"It would be very strange to play in front of an empty building," San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane said. "I mean, obviously I have never been in the NHL and played in a game without any fans. So that idea would definitely be very different."
"What's going on right now is just weird for everybody," San Jose Sharks Alternate Captain Joe Thornton said. "I think we're all confused just like you guys are. I see the Italian soccer teams are doing the no fans thing so I'm not sure what we have planned right now. We go on the road for a week so we will know more when we get back."
A strong possibility for the #SJSharks is playing at the @SAPCenter with no fans in attendance. @MeierTimo says that he has friends in Switzerland who have been forced to do this due to the #Coronavirus and hopes he can continue to play in front of fans. https://t.co/4BmMorGiz1 pic.twitter.com/eAlNyMTc6k— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) March 10, 2020
The San Jose Earthquakes have home matches this month as well.
In a statement, the team announced they will comply with the county's ban, but haven't announced if they will play at an empty Avaya Stadium.
Earthquakes Statement on Recent County of Santa Clara Public Health Department Mandate. pic.twitter.com/BG7yh4AthS— San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) March 10, 2020
Sports consultant Andy Dolich says major changes to sports have come as a result of natural disasters or other factors, but he's seen nothing like this and believes the decision to ban large events are what's best for everyone.
"Teams, in my view, are the front porch of the community," Dolich said. "They need to be very conversant with what's happening. What's most important here is not the money, it's not a championship, as heinous as that might sound, it's the health of any one person and that overrides everything."
As the fate of the #SJSharks home games in March is yet to be seen, @evanderkane_9 says the team is just trying to keep their workplace as clean as possible. Although, he adds that good hygiene isn't a new practice for him. https://t.co/4BmMorGiz1 pic.twitter.com/lEkW2qeA6E— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) March 10, 2020
The Sharks and Earthquakes said they will announce changes to their upcoming events soon.
The Quakes have a game scheduled at home on Saturday March 14 while the Sharks don't return home until Thursday March 19.
