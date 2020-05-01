Coronavirus impact: Former Oakland Athletic minor leaguer Miguel Marte died from COVID-19 complications, organization says

He played for the Oakland A's from 2008 to 2012.
The A's are mourning the loss of former Athletic minor leaguer Miguel Marte, who passed away earlier this week due to complications from COVID-19. Marte played in the A's system from 2008-2012. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.https://t.co/PV7UEuAuvL pic.twitter.com/mVeLdOUciU— Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 1, 2020
The A's said: "The A's are mourning the loss of former Athletic minor leaguer Miguel Marte, who passed away earlier this week due to complications from COVID-19. Marte played in the A's system from 2008-2012. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."
A GoFundMe account has been set up to support his family.
