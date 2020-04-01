Coronavirus

Dolly Parton donates $1 million to coronavirus research

Country icon Dolly Parton is making a big donation to help fund coronavirus research, as well as taking time out every week to read children's books online to kids everywhere.

The "9 to 5" singer, actress and philanthropist tweeted Wednesday that she's donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for coronavirus research.



Additionally, she's working with her charity, The Imagination Library, to read a children's book on YouTube every Thursday at 7 p.m. EST for 10 weeks. The Imagination Library provides children free books by mail every month and the program is available in all 50 states and five countries.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusu.s. & worldmedical researchdonations
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Dolly Parton can help your kids get to sleep in new series
CORONAVIRUS
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
NY deaths drop below 100 for 2nd time in past week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News