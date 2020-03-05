Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom slams price-gouging on face masks, hand sanitizer

California officials are starting to take a more proactive stance against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

RELATED: Northern California man who died of coronavirus traveled on cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico in February, health officials say

Governor Gavin Newsom this afternoon declared a statewide emergency and also had some strong words about businesses looking to take advantage of public fears.

"As you may have noted, we are seeing literally small hand sanitizers like this going for as much as $17. I've seen some online for even more. That's unconscionable, that's usurious and we need to go after those who are price gouging not just for hand sanitizers but medical supplies and other equipment," Newsom said.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra issued a price-gouging alert, reminding Californians of laws protecting the practice especially when it comes to supplies, food, and gas.

Violators can face one year in jail or a fine of up to $10,000.

To file a complaint, go to the attorney general's website or call (800) 952 5225.

