MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
Full Story
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Full Story
Support the Bay: Find local businesses open and hiring
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Building A Better Bay Area - Take Action
7 On Your Side & Friday Free Stuff
I-Team
Localish
ABC7 Original Videos
Feel Good Stories
Weather
DroneView7 Videos
Sports & Dubs On 7
Technology & Business
US & World
Health and Coronavirus
California
Station Info
About ABC7 Bay Area
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
#ABC7Now: Connect with ABC7
Take Action in Your Community
ABC7 Jobs & Internships
Contests, Promotions, & Rules
shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
ABC7 Midday Live
ABC7 Specials
Bay Area LIFE
With Authority Podcast
TV Listings
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Here's which mask is best to protect you from getting coronavirus
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
SAN FRANCISCO --
App users:
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shouting match over face masks in Walmart caught on camera
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
SF doctor fact checks Trump's COVID-19 claims
SF Giants announcer 'really proud' of team's historic night
CCS sets date for fall sports to resume
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Heavily armed US agents on city streets: Can Trump do that?
Show More
89-year-old left helpless by FedEx driver gets backup from chief
Which mask is better to protect from COVID-19?
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
CA 'not afraid' to order more closings, health sec says
NFL offers to cancel preseason games, sources tell ESPN
More TOP STORIES News