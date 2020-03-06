Coronavirus

Coronavirus fear? Man sprays Febreze on Asian subway passenger in suspected hate crime

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a suspected hate crime against an Asian man on the New York City subways that may be rooted in fears over the new coronavirus.

The NYPD released video from an N train in Brooklyn that shows a man arguing with a fellow passenger, who is Asian, on Wednesday.

"Tell him to move ... because he is standing right (expletive) next to me!" the alleged attacker yells in the video.

He then sprays Febreze air freshener at that passenger.

RELATED: Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths

Another video shows the victim confronting the man, asking "Why can't I sit next to you?"

He responds, "You're being dumb right now."

The incident is now being investigated as a possible hate crime.

RELATED: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US

The disease, officially named COVID-19, can make anyone sick regardless of their race or ethnicity. People of Asian descent, including Chinese and Chinese Americans, are not more likely to get COVID-19 than any other person.

"I want to emphasize, right now, to all New Yorkers, it is absolutely unacceptable to discriminate against Asian individuals and Asian communities in the midst of this crisis," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio added.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citycoronavirushate crime investigationu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Live coronavirus updates: Test results expected from ship off Calif. coast
Woman opens coronavirus pop-up shop
11 new COVID-19 cases in New York, officials say
How coronavirus 'infodemic' is infecting the internet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live coronavirus updates: Test results expected from ship off Calif. coast
US COVID-19 death toll hits 12 as officials scramble to make more tests available
Coronavirus Outbreak: What we know about cruise ship headed to SF
Can your dog or cat get coronavirus? Here's what one vet says
Here's why coronavirus is easy to kill and how you can do it at home
Coronavirus outbreak causing price-gouging, shortages
6 new cases of coronavirus in Santa Clara Co., total at 20, officials say
Show More
Bay Area dog trainer accused of abuse found guilty on 4 felony counts
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
Don't use Tito's vodka for hand sanitizer
Employees at North Bay hospital under quarantine due to possible coronavirus exposure
Santa Clara couple now sick after trip on Princess cruise ship
More TOP STORIES News