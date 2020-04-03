Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Update: Grand Princess cruise ship crew member dies of COVID-19 at SF hospital

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A crew member from the Grand Princess Ship that docked in Oakland has died. The crew member died of coronavirus in a San Francisco hospital after being transferred off the ship last month.

Hundreds of workers still remain onboard the Grand Princess that remains in the Bay. Their 14-day quarantine ends tomorrow.

A coalition of community groups, unions and health professionals held an emergency news conference on Friday to address worker safety and testing.

