Coronavirus Impact: As more workers are furloughed, what are your rights if it happens to you?

Macy's is just one of many companies that have furloughed their workers. Marriott is furloughing tens of thousands of employees as guests cancel their reservations in droves. So have casinos. Many airlines have done the same while canceling many flights.
The good news is that furloughed workers will have a job when the shutdown is over. That's not the case if you're laid off.
Those furloughed are also free to seek a new permanent job or even a temporary job unless the employer prohibits outside work.
RELATED: Stimulus check calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
You're also eligible to apply for unemployment insurance.
"If you lost your job or your hours are reduced through no fault of your own, and that's certainly happening with a lot of people in this particular situation, you could be eligible for benefits," said Loree Levy, spokeswoman for the State Employment Development Department.
Furloughed workers also retain any benefits they had before being furloughed.
You're banned from doing any work while on furlough, including answering emails or taking phone calls. Furloughed employees must be paid for time worked. Salaried employees are entitled to an entire full day's pay.
Unfortunately, if you work for a company which continues to pay you even while it is shut down, you could still end up being furloughed before the end of this shutdown.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.