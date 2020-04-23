Coronavirus

Pandemic oddity: Haircut given inside Houston wings restaurant caught on video by would-be-customer

"Need a haircut? Just pull up at Wings 'N More," the woman who recorded the video said on Facebook. "They got you!"
HOUSTON -- People at one Houston-area restaurant apparently took advantage of the lack of dine-in customers during the COVID-19 pandemic to perform some salon duties instead.

A woman driving by a Wings N More recorded video of a someone giving a haircut inside the restaurant, which was open for pick-up and delivery.

Taylor DeVault posted the video on her Facebook page on Thursday night and said what she saw was "unacceptable and unsanitary."

DeVault said in her post, "Tonight we couldn't get an answer on the intercom or at the window because this is what the employees were doing inside. So much for social distancing & non-essential closed salons. Need a haircut? Just pull up at Wings 'N More. They got you!"

The restaurant is not owned by the Wings N More chain, but is independently owned. KTRK reached out to the manager of the store about the incident and was told "no comment."

