San Francisco supes announce ordinance to fill hotels with unhoused during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO -- Several San Francisco supervisors announced an emergency ordinance mandating the city to procure and fill hotel rooms with unhoused people to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supervisors say unhoused San Francisco residents will need to be in these hotel rooms around the time COVID-19 is supposed to peak, April 26.

There have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Francisco shelters as of Tuesday.

Supervisors Hillary Ronen, Dean Preston, Matt Haney, Shamann Walton and Aaron Peskin took part in the briefing.

