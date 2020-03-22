Coronavirus

Coronavirus Impact: Much of Bay Area looks deserted during 1st weekend of shelter-at-home

By Cornell W. Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's a weekend like no other in the Bay Area and across California, as all of us shelter-at-home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

People were seeking anything that resembled their normal routine, like a farmers market in San Mateo. Farmers markets are exempt from the order.



The line was long at the Costco in South San Francisco with shoppers keeping their distance from each other.

Tourists couldn't find anything open at San Francisco's famous Fisherman's Wharf. Streets were empty and businesses and restaurants were closed during the shelter in place order.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Everything to know about San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order

Crissy Field was a different story, lots of people were out getting air and exercising, most people were practicing social distancing, but not all.

"As you can see, not much shelter-in-place. More people out than last year at this time," said Angelo Miller from San Francisco.

The San Francisco Health Department has posted signs about social distancing as a reminder around the city.

RELATED: Small acts of caring bring hope to Bay Area in wake of coronavirus outbreak

SFPD is taking it a step further by creating a public service announcement about social distancing.

In the North Bay, the streets of Petaluma were empty some restaurants are open doing take out only.



Rooster Run Golf Course was still operating while taking precautions.

"They sanitized the carts, we had to bring our own pencil to keep score," said golfer Charlie Arisman.

At Marin General, sisters Charlene, Cheryl & Colette couldn't visit their mom in ICU, so they sent their love in chalk on the sidewalk hoping mom could see from the window, the message: "We love you"

