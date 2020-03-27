Coronavirus impact: Muni suspending some service due to COVID-19 crisis

This empty station felt strange and creepy. Due to #COVID19

- @sfmta_muni will halt muni metro & light rail routes (starting Monday 3/30. street buses will take their place 🚌 )

- @SFBART ridership is down 92%

- @VTA has shut down light rail @abc7newsbayarea #bayarealockdown pic.twitter.com/mlwUFnuYoh