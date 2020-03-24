Coronavirus Outbreak: Bay Area schools shift to at-home classes after COVID-19 shutdown

School still starts at 8:20 a.m., but 13-year-old seventh-grader Ryan DeLusque doesn't have to leave home. This is the start of week two of distance learning on his Chromebook.
Teachers at Summit Public Charter Schools say they are covering the same material with the same depth as they would in the classroom. But there's less social interaction.
MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19
"I feel that I can still learn, still have the connection with my friends," said Ryan. "Of course, since we're on lockdown, I won't be able to see them as much, but in some classes, I can still see them."
Ryan and his older sister, Riley, started out at the kitchen table so their mother could monitor their progress. It has gone so well that each now connects to class from their own rooms, free from distractions.
Riley, who's in ninth grade, says distance learning is keeping things as normal as possible, despite having to stay at home.
LIVE UPDATES: Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the Bay Area, around the world
"One of my subjects is art, so of course there are some limitations when it comes to studying and practicing, but we're still able to upload videos, and we're able to call the teacher if we have any questions," said Riley, who's in ninth grade.
Seventh grade math teacher Tina Wan says she has to think visually as she prepares her lessons for her students. She also has to make an effort to engage her students. She can click through the screens of different students but only five or six of them at a time.
"I have to make sure that every child is seen and heard so we make sure that each child is called on, but I do miss having that interaction when students are able to hear one another when they're working," said Ms. Wan.
CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: How you can help
Ryan says he spends about two to three hours a day on the computer and an equal amount of time working by himself. Independent learning is part of the model at Summit Schools.
Ryan and Riley's mom says distance learning seems to be working, even with classmates separated from each other.
"They're still able to collaborate with their teams on their projects and with their teachers, so a lot of collaboration is still going on, which is really not too different from being in school," said Allison DeLusque.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirusoutbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Bay Area cancelations, closures related to COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19