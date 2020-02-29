Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak: Bay Area expert discusses if we should worry about COVID-19

By Leslie Brinkley
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Do we need to be worried about the coronavirus? "It is a new virus, and new viruses are unpredictable," said Dr. Arthur Reingold, head of epidemiology at UC Berkeley's School of Public Health.

One of the big unknowns is if coronavirus is transmissible on surfaces like door knobs or computers.

"The question is how long does it remain infectious on the surface. Is it a matter of days? Some viruses remain infectious on a surface for a week or more," Dr. Reingold said. "Others more like a day or two. For this virus, we certainly don't know and no one has figured that out yet as far as I know."

Should people in the Bay Area avoid things right now like postponing elective surgery or avoiding mass transit?

"I personally would not change any of those things for myself or for my family," Dr. Reingold said. "I don't think they need to change their habits. I am not changing my habits. I'll get on BART, I'll pick my wife up from the airport tonight. Within the U.S. right now, I am personally not planning to change my behavior at all," he said.

For international travel, Dr. Reingold said he will weigh the risk of getting quarantined somewhere, but he's not necessarily worried about getting sick himself.

Dr. Michael Ryan, Executive Director, World Health Organization explained the importance of those quarantines. "We have to keep this virus slowed down because health systems around the world, north and south, just aren't ready," he said.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessberkeleyuc berkeleycoronaviruschinau.s. & worlddoctorsvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News