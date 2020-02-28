Coronavirus

How to clean your home the right way during coronavirus outbreak

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With news of the person-to-person spread of coronavirus in nearby Solano County, San Francisco families are stocking up on supplies at Safeway in the Marina District.

Meghan Sinning is a nanny and personal assistant. She filled up the trunk of her SUV with dry goods for her boss and family and says she loaded up on disinfectants and hand sanitizer.

"She's worried about the coronavirus," said Sinning about her boss, and explained that the shelves inside the grocery store were starting to look a little bare.

"There's not a lot left. The pasta shelves are basically empty."

RELATED: Tracking latest developments of viral infection in US

"You know I've got more pasta than I'd normally have, more black beans than I'd normally have," said Jane Gaito, who also left Safeway with an extra large grocery haul.

Rather than panic, she's prepping, in case coronavirus hits her family.

"Normally we have 72 hours (worth of food) on hand, and now I feel like we need 10 days."

The cleaning aisle at Cole Hardware on Polk Street also looked a little sparse. The store was running low on Purell and and sanitizing products, but manager, Leo Sepulveda, said they were working hard to get more in stock.

"Everyone wants to make sure they have everything at home that they need," Sepulveda said. "They're coming in to buy their supplies. They're actually afraid of getting sick."

Once you have your cleaning supplies, how do you maximize your disinfecting efforts?

RELATED: What to know about COVID-19 in California, how it's affecting San Francisco Bay Area

Patrick Doyle, owner of Stratus janitorial service in San Jose, explained how to effectively rid a space of viruses and bacteria.

Doyle says to spray your cleaning product directly on a microfiber cloth, which he likes to color code for each space in a home or office.

"To prevent contamination, you want to have separate rags for each location in your home," Doyle said.

He also explained that how you move your cloth around makes a big difference.

"Move it up, move it back down," he said. "The reason you don't want to circulate your motion is you're just blending in the dirt and debris you're picking up."

RELATED: Clinical testing underway for coronavirus drug developed by Foster City company

Doyle says to clean from high to low and whether you're at home or work, focus on areas that your hands and fingers frequent like light switches, elevator buttons, door knobs, and appliance handles.

And while you're cleaning, don't forget your personal items.

Doyle recommends using disinfecting wipes for things like your bag, keys and of course your cell phone.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscohealthcoronavirusinfectionhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
COVID-19 Updates: Possible all mail-in ballots for Californians
Testing underway for coronavirus drugs in US, China
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News