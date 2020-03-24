Coronavirus California

Coronavirus crisis: 1 billion pairs of medical gloves coming to California, Gov. Newsom closes state parking lots

By J.R. Stone
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom made a major update Monday regarding the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"One billion gloves, 500 million N95 masks, 200 million shields, you get the picture," are some of the personal protective equipment that will be sent here.

RELATED: Coronavirus Pandemic: Bay Area Kaiser nurses protest lack of masks, medical supplies

"We're going to be sending chartered flights from China into the state of California already working with some of the largest logistics firms in the world with FedEx and UPS to do just that."

Monday the governor mapped out a plan to add 50,000 hospital beds to a statewide system that has close to 75,000 beds.

He announced $100 million in emergency grants for the homeless and hotels that are already being used for housing.

Newsom is in favor of speeding up the process of helping people by bringing fourth year medical students into the system quickly to treat patients. He's also in favor of bringing back retirees who had previously worked in the system.

RELATED: Bay Area community sews, delivers DIY face masks to first responders, healthcare workers

One thing the governor is not in favor of and was upset about are the traffic backups and lack of social distancing last weekend on state beaches, in beach side parking lots, and on hiking trails.

"To make it easier for you we're going to shut down all state parking lots and that will go into effect immediately."

Newsom says the focus right now is getting medical supplies and the proper resources needed.

"The next week or two we got a lot of work to do and we're going to have to get really serious and lean in and hit this moment head on."

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
