Coronavirus impact: A quiet St. Patrick's Day Night in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Closed stores, quiet streets, and boarded up windows at locations like Greens Sports Bar and Shanghai Kelly's in San Francisco on Tuesday night."I didn't even realize it was St. Patrick's Day today usually the city is going nuts tonight," said Amanda Fulford.Traditionally St. Paddy's Day is one of the biggest party days in the city but hardly a party Tuesday night."Definitely different than what's it's been in the past," says Johnny Love Metheny who owns The Blue Light bar on Union Street."It's been so different than a normal St. Patrick's day weekend and week and day it's definitely surreal. It's just like a sci-fi movie out there right now."But that's not to say that people aren't leaving their homes. Lots of San Franciscans were out Tuesday night walking for exercise, riding bicycles to get toilet paper, and walking home with as much toilet paper and paper towels as one could carry."There are a lot of people exercising but everyone is taking the 6 feet distance thing pretty seriously."San Francisco Police have been out patrolling and the chief says so far so good. Johnny Love is optimistic."Hopefully it is going to be like the end of prohibition. When this ends everyone is gonna be out having fun...not sure if that is the case but that is what we're hoping for."