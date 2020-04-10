Coronavirus California

Coronavirus kindness: San Francisco YMCA offers free pop-up camps for children of essential workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sometimes, opposites attract. In this case, they are a worldwide negative turned into a local positive, beating novel coronavirus with rock, paper and scissors.

"Tomorrow is capture the flag," said counselor Joshoua Cortez.

It is the answer to an essential question, and maybe be also the prayers for essential workers who need to work, but had no place to keep their kids. The San Francisco YMCA has opened four free pop-up camps now serving some 100 children of grocery workers, medical people, and sheriff's deputies, etc. allowing them to work.

RELATED: Coronavirus kindness: Fremont community thanks essential workers, including their mailman

"My parents. They just watch TV," said Antwon Blackmitchell. That's what he told us, anyway. Isn't television essential?

"Yes," he said.

"What is it like being stuck at home?," we asked Anthony Marcque. "Boring," he answered.

Not here, though. We did broach the subject of COVID-19.

RELATED: Coronavirus kindness: Livermore restaurant serving up free meals to first responders, front-line workers

"Worried?" we asked Antwon. "Just a little bit," he said.

But nothing beats fear like fun all while washing hands, constantly getting their temperatures checked routinely, and keeping six feet apart.

"We tell them spread your wings like a bird or airplane," said Joshoua Cortez.

RELATED: 'It's a blessing,' COVID-19 pandemic prompts kindness, assistance across Bay Area

So, now your obvious question. How many of these kids have become sick in the last month? Do you really have to know?

Zero.

Take that, coronavirus.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscochildrencoronavirus californiacampcoronavirussportscommunity
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News