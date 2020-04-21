Learn From Home

Learn from Home Live: Watch Super Science with Drew Wednesday at 9 a.m.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Super Science with Drew, hosted by ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma, is a 30-minute show geared towards elementary school aged kids learning from home during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home

Drew will provide safe, fun and educational content for kids to keep those brains growing, while giving parents 30 minutes to make breakfast, do some laundry or just catch their breath.

Make sure to tune in every Wednesday at 9 a.m. for more Super Science with Drew!

This week's episode: The water cycle and you!

Here's what you'll need:

Cloud in a Bottle Materials:

  • 2-liter clear plastic pop bottle

  • Matches (children will need adult assistance to light matches)

  • Warm water

Water Cycle Materials:

  • Pixie cup

  • Baggy

  • Tape

  • Water

All of ABC7 News' Learn From Home shows can be streamed on demand by downloading the ABC7 News apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Android TV. Click here for instructions on how to add the app to your connected TV.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

