Learn from Home Live: Watch 'Super Science with Drew': The Water Cycle and You

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "Super Science with Drew," hosted by ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma, is a 30-minute show geared towards elementary school aged kids learning from home during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video above for Drew's full lesson on the water cycle and you.

Here's what you'll need:

Cloud in a Bottle Materials:

  • 2-liter clear plastic pop bottle

  • Matches (children will need adult assistance to light matches)

  • Warm water

Water Cycle Materials:

  • Pixie cup

  • Baggy

  • Tape

  • Water


LEARN FROM HOME LIVE: Watch 'Super Science with Drew' Wednesdays at 9 a.m.

Make sure to tune in every Wednesday at 9 a.m. for more Super Science with Drew!

All of ABC7 News' Learn From Home shows can be streamed on demand by downloading the ABC7 News apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Android TV. Click here for instructions on how to add the app to your connected TV.

