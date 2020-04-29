Learn From Home

Learn from Home Live: Watch 'Super Science with Drew': Making Fog

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "Super Science with Drew," hosted by ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma, is a 30-minute show geared towards elementary school aged kids learning from home during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video above for Drew's full lesson on making fog.

Here's what you'll need:

  • Glass jar

  • Strainer

  • Water

  • Ice cubes


DOWNLOAD: Fog coloring page

LEARN FROM HOME LIVE: Watch 'Super Science with Drew' Wednesdays at 9 a.m.

Make sure to tune in every Wednesday at 9 a.m. for more Super Science with Drew!

All of ABC7 News' Learn From Home shows can be streamed on demand by downloading the ABC7 News apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Android TV. Click here for instructions on how to add the app to your connected TV.

