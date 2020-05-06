Learn From Home

Learn from Home: Make a tornado in a bottle on 'Super Science with Drew'

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "Super Science with Drew," hosted by ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma, is a 30-minute show geared towards elementary school aged kids learning from home during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video above for Drew's full lesson on making a tornado in a bottle.

Here's what you'll need:

Materials:
  • Two 2-liter clear plastic pop bottles (empty and clean)

  • Water

  • Tape


