building a better bay area

Once a COVID-19 cooling zone, Napa County now a hot spot as cases rise and restrictions tighten

As rain fell on Napa Wednesday, it felt like salt on an old economic wound as the county turned back the clock.
By
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- When Gov. Gavin Newsom hit his proverbial COVID-19 brakes two days ago, it hit California counties like whiplash

Wednesday morning, Napa County saw the impact.

Tuesday night, Napa went to sleep in the orange tier and they woke up in the purple, meaning stricter measures took effect.

As rain fell on Napa Wednesday, it felt like salt on an old economic wound.

RELATED: Coronavirus Update: FDA approves 1st rapid virus test that gives results at home

Napa County had been doing so well and then the spike hit.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

Napa went from only four cases per 100,000 in October, to an unadjusted 22.1 just two days ago.

Once a COVID-19 cooling zone, Napa is now a hot spot and the numbers seen Wednesday reflect realities of two weeks ago.

The numbers surprised no one. They had been watching. And the numbers recorded Wednesday still run two weeks behind what's coming back from the state.

They could get worse.

VIDEO: Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
EMBED More News Videos

The novel coronavirus was first discovered in China, but it rapidly spread around the globe. But where did it come from?



"Our COVID rate is over 20 but after you apply a testing credit, we get it down to 14," said Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza.

He also knows the implication of those numbers.

"People are going to lose their jobs this week. Businesses will decide if they are going to keep their doors open," he said.

For wine merchant Adam Housley, it's a tough reality.

Purple means no service inside and limited tasting outside. The same goes for restaurants. He's frustrated by the state sending mixed messages about how to keep people safe in his business.

"It's a dangerous thing we're facing," Housley said. "But we know what we're facing. Let's do it right and figure it out."

RELATING: What 250,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths really means

Napa County is particularly vulnerable because it relies so heavily on tourism.

"We have lost millions of dollars," said Pedroza.

But good for business may not be so good for county health

Bakery owner Toni Chiappetta cannot count how many times she has to tell customers to wear masks.

"Everybody is tired of it," she said. "I get it. People were getting complacent, I think."

Now, they're purple and winter is coming.

Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos here.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynapabuilding a better bay areasmall businesseconomycoronavirusreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Experts describe increase in teen suicides due to COVID-19
Bay Area small businesses plead shop early, shop local these holidays
Dr. Fauci receives journalism award from SJSU
Here's how Lucira Health's COVID-19 at-home test kit works
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's how Lucira Health's COVID-19 at-home test kit works
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
Top executives with CA medical group joined Newsom at Napa Co. party
Suffering SF tourism could mean program cuts or new taxes
Experts describe increase in teen suicides due to COVID-19
Want to get a COVID test for the holidays? Here's what to know
FROM THE ARCHIVE: 25th anniversary of Jonestown massacre in 2003
Show More
Former Recology executive charged in SF corruption scheme, FBI says
MAP: Everything allowed to reopen in Bay Area
Warriors' Klay Thompson suffers leg injury, ESPN reports
NBA Draft on ESPN: Warriors select James Wiseman
Bay Area small businesses plead shop early, shop local these holidays
More TOP STORIES News