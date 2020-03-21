Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom deploys national guard to help at food banks during crisis

The governor said the action is being taken to help some of the most vulnerable Californians during the pandemic.
Food banks are experiencing a shortage in volunteers and higher demand due to COVID-19, according to the news release.
CORONAVIRUS: Everything you need to know about San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
Gov. Newsom says as families across the state are suddenly losing work and forced to stay home, food banks are needed now more than ever.
"It's in these times of crisis that Californians are at their best, coming to the aid of those in their community who are most in need. Food banks provide a critical lifeline for families, and are needed now more than ever. Families across our state are suddenly losing work, and millions of Californians most vulnerable to COVID-19 are staying home to protect their health and the health of others. I ask all Californians who are able to join our Neighbor-to-Neighbor campaign to safely assist those in need in your community," Gov. Newsom said in the news release.
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.
