Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom deploys national guard to help at food banks during crisis

SACRAMENTO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday he is deploying the California National Guard to provide short-term security and distribution at food banks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said the action is being taken to help some of the most vulnerable Californians during the pandemic.

Food banks are experiencing a shortage in volunteers and higher demand due to COVID-19, according to the news release.

CORONAVIRUS: Everything you need to know about San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order

Gov. Newsom says as families across the state are suddenly losing work and forced to stay home, food banks are needed now more than ever.

"It's in these times of crisis that Californians are at their best, coming to the aid of those in their community who are most in need. Food banks provide a critical lifeline for families, and are needed now more than ever. Families across our state are suddenly losing work, and millions of Californians most vulnerable to COVID-19 are staying home to protect their health and the health of others. I ask all Californians who are able to join our Neighbor-to-Neighbor campaign to safely assist those in need in your community," Gov. Newsom said in the news release.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoutbreakcoronaviruscalifornia national guardvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Newsom issues statewide 'stay at home' order
Coronavirus: Garcetti warns of potential 'second spike' by year's end
LA County issues new 'Safer at Home' restrictions
CORONAVIRUS
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News