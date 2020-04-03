7 On Your Side

Coronavirus Q&A: Why can't I get through to apply for unemployment?

By and Renee Koury
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Unemployment claims in California reached an astronomical, historic level last week. The Employment Development Department reports nearly 900,000 workers filed claims in one week ending on Saturday.

Unemployed workers, already panicked with bills due and no paychecks, are struggling to get through to file claims. They heard about the federal money to expand benefits -- but encountered jammed phone lines and internet portals.

Be sure to ask Michael your questions on Facebook or Twitter for him to answer on air!

James asks: I have tried to file my unemployment claim via phone, online and mobile, all overloaded. How do I get through?
Mike asks: Unemployment Department is choked with calls. It is all but impossible to get through. Why don't they extend hours?
Answer: The EDD says it's pulling out all the stops. It's true, phone lines operate only from 8 a.m. to noon. You can apply online up until 10 p.m. The EDD says it must close services to clear a backlog and avoid a website crash. But it's called in the troops: nearly 1,000 folks reassigned to process applications. Their best advice is to keep trying -- and to also use the EDD's mobile app to apply.

RELATED: California EDD reports surge of 900,000 unemployment claims in a week

Many of you also are wondering where are those new gig worker benefits.

Carrie asks: I thought the stimulus package would allow independent contractors to file for unemployment benefits. All I can find is low-interest SBA loans on the government websites.
Answer: The package does indeed include gig worker benefits. You are entitled to regular state benefits as well as the $600 per week flat pay. However, the EDD tells us it's still waiting for direction from the U.S. Department of Labor on how to process those claims and get your money to you. For now, the EDD advises you to use the form for traditional Unemployment Claims.

Steven asks: Can I get unemployment if I'd been looking for a job for a 5 months before this happened and hadn't signed up?
Answer: Steven, you may be entitled to payments too. Part of the bill is called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. It provides up to 39 weeks of benefits to those who otherwise wouldn't be eligible -- including those who didn't work enough to qualify.



Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecoronavirus californiacoronavirus helpmoneyconsumer watchcoronaviruspersonal financeu.s. & world7 on your sideunemploymentconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Fraudulent online pharmacies sell fake drugs, steal identities amid pandemic
Millions lost in EDD scam by 'Scatter Canary' crime ring
Tips to make your food last longer during COVID-19
Types of food processors for your meals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News