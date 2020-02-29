San Francisco's Game Developers Conference postponed amid global coronavirus outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Organizers of the Game Developers Conference, a week long event scheduled to begin March 16 in San Francisco, announced Friday afternoon the conference has been postponed.
Conference organizers did not specify why the event is being postponed, but the news comes as many other companies have cancelled conferences due to the novel coronavirus.
"After close consultation with our partners in the game development industry and community around the world, we've made the difficult decision to postpone the Game Developers Conference this March," Game Developers Conference staff said in a statement.
This event is not the only one on hold or cancelled all together because of the widespread virus.
Facebook announced Thursday it was cancelling its F8 conference held annually in San Jose.
The event was slated to begin May 5 at San Jose's McEnery Convention Center.
Facebook's Global Marketing Summit, which was supposed to be held in March in San Francisco, was also cancelled due to the virus.
Staff with the Game Developers Conference said they will share more on their plans for the conference in the coming weeks.
The event has not been cancelled at this time, but postponed.
The conference was expected to take place at the Moscone Center from March 16-20.
