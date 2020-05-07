'American Idol': Bay Area native Francisco Martin honors nurse mother, brother with Top 11 performance

We had to wait until there was only one spot left, but @fronciscomartin is in the top 10! Even my stress levels were high waiting for hear his name! Both Bay Area stars are moving on to next week! https://t.co/HioCahhVTz pic.twitter.com/mw1CBXAFqE — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) May 4, 2020

Talking with @AmericanIdol Top 10 star @fronciscomartin again tonight on @abc7newsbayarea. He is one of TWO Bay Area natives in the competition still along with @GraceLeermusic. Francisco would love to win the show, but he has nothing but good to say about Grace as they compete. pic.twitter.com/aAKH4sW4lQ — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) May 6, 2020

The #WFHstruggles are real for @AmericanIdol contestants. They went from singers to production managers, lighting specialists and even masters of "standby" 😂 @fronciscomartin says he is getting the hang of it all and adds his dad has a future in stage design! pic.twitter.com/jAM2agmaNS — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) May 6, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After the nationwide vote," American Idol host Ryan Secrest said Sunday. "Taking the final spot in the top ten is Francisco Martin!"There were plenty of dramatic effects to make the moment even sweeter.After hours of waiting, Daly City native Francisco Martin earned his ticket into the American Idol Top 11."That's when my anxiety just kicked in and I was scared and I didn't know what was going to happen," Martin said. "I was just praying and when I heard my name, I freaked out. My heart skipped some beats. Thank you to America for voting me in. I really appreciate that. That was awesome."Should this be a surprise?The idol judges tabbed him as top ten from day one.Yet, the moment of excitement still filled the 19-year-old."It could've gone to anyone and my mind was just racing," Martin said. "Like, 'what is going to happen'? Then they called my name and I was just like, 'What'? That was such a genuine reaction from me."Among the group advancing to the second-to-last episode of Idol for the season is Danville, Calif. native Grace Leer.Leer and Martin have become good friends throughout the journey and he was so excited to learn the two of them were advancing.After learning the good news, Francisco Martin had to perform for the second time while at home.The theme of the Top 10 was home and Francisco performed a rendition of 'Falling Like the Stars'.His way of honoring his mother and brother who are fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic."Just the thought of my mom and my brother, both of them working the front lines as nurses, I'm overall just proud of both of them," Martin said. "They're both amazing people and they're so brave. It felt really great singing about it because I felt like a bunch of the emotions that I was feeling and all the anxieties lifted off my shoulders when I sang that song. So I'm really proud of that."Now the focus sets to make it into the Top 7 and a spot in the Idol Finale.So what can we expect from Francisco from San Francisco?"Expect something different I guess. Definitely different genre-wise. That's all I can say. Tune in this Sunday at 8/7c."You can see the entire top 11 perform on ABC7 on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in a special Mother's Day edition of American Idol.