Mental health awareness: 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas opens up about mental health struggles, shares advice

So thankful to my friend @SollyThomas90 for talking #MentalHealthAwareness with me today. As we continue #BuildingABetterBayArea, we at @abc7newsbayarea are focusing on the internal struggles we may be facing. Hear more from the @49ers defender at 6pm. https://t.co/4BmMorXTXB pic.twitter.com/HNB9sAJG55