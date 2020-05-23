Coronavirus California

Mental health awareness: 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas opens up about mental health struggles, shares advice

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the stigma around mental health begins to change, people are finding the courage to open up about their struggles, including NFL players.

49ers defensive lineman Solomon Thomas has become a champion for mental health awareness following a major change in his life.

RELATED: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation,' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health

Doesn't it seem like all life changes in an instant?

The San Francisco 49ers were basically just competing for the Super Bowl, and now the sports world has turned on it's head.

"It's just crazy to think that we were just chilling during that time and we didn't hear about it and it didn't become a big deal until March," Thomas said. "When everything happened in March, it was just crazy."

Seemingly as quickly as the world changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Thomas' life changed dramatically in 2018.

"My sister, Ella, died by suicide after my rookie year," Thomas said. "Man, it just kind of flipped my world upside down. I didn't know where to go. I was very confused, angry, and really, really sad."

RELATED: 49er Solomon Thomas seeks to turn tragedy of losing sister into triumph at suicide walk

Losing someone he called the most important person in his life caused Thomas to fall into a depression that even impacted his play on the football field.

But through an openness with himself and his feelings, he fought through and became a strong voice for mental health awareness.

"I had to make a stride and make a decision that I'm going to live for her," Thomas said. "I'm going to take all the amazing qualities that I learned from her and I'm going to apply them to my life and live through her every day. If I can focus on those things, I can always be true to myself and that's one of the hardest things to do in this day and age is be true to yourself. That's something that I've been trying to work on is to make sure that everything I do is in alignment with who I am and what I value."

The changes in the world can be scary and lead to mental health issues, much like the changes we are seeing daily due to COVID-19.

But Thomas says it's important to be strong through whatever life offers.

RELATED: Coronavirus in California: Gov. Newsom teases new rules for CA churches, hair salons, casinos to reopen soon

"If you're feeling weird, sad, awkward, angry or happy, that's how you're supposed to be feeling," Thomas said. "Don't neglect your feelings, embrace them. Always be true to your feelings. It's definitely not an easy time for anyone, especially with the uncertainty of not being able to work, not being able to be outside, it's hard for a lot of people right now. So I definitely have my heart with a lot of people and sending a lot of positive energy and love to a lot of people."



If you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness, click here for supportive resources.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco 49erscommunity journalistcoronavirus californiadepressioncoronavirusmental wellnessmental healthabc7 originals
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
New rules for California churches in the works, Newsom says
49er Solomon Thomas seeks to turn tragedy into triumph
'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
Once-coveted SF offices vacant as pandemic forces businesses to close
#GradsOn7: ABC7 honors Bay Area high school seniors in Benicia, Burlingame
SF summer camps to reopen next month amid COVID-19, mayor says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial Day Weekend activities: What's allowed and what's not amid COVID-19 crisis
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Social bubbles: Bay Area residents plan small gatherings amid pandemic
Once-coveted SF offices vacant as pandemic forces businesses to close
Tough lesson: Bear breaks into Bay Area family's car in Lake Tahoe
Online applications for free food for California kids are now open
New rules for California churches in the works, Newsom says
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus updates: SF, Alameda counties see more than 100 new cases
Free distance learning for all students
'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
More TOP STORIES News