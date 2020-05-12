Customers raise over $90,000 for Gilroy Donut House family dealing with health crisis

But while they try to keep the Gilroy Donut House going, they're also dealing with another major challenge: serious non-COVID health issues.
The Gilroy Donut Shop is a family-ran favorite in the South Bay city known for their donuts and charm.
"Just common courtesy," Bunlong Hok said. "I talk to them, ask them how their day is going and how their family is."
If customers were to ask how the Hok family was right now, the answer wouldn't be positive.
Soktea Hok is suffering from a stroke, her husband, Sreng Hok, is on dialysis treatment for his kidney and their daughter, Kimlang Phoeu, just passed away after a brain aneurysm.
The family couldn't even really say goodbye due to heightened regulations at hospitals due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"It was limited on who can see her because they specifically said immediate family only, which I understand," Bunlong Hok said. "It just sucks because a lot of my family wanted to see her."
To help the family in any way they could, their loyal customers flocked to the store.
The line has been wrapped around the store and the shop has sold out of donuts every day in a matter of hours.
But as if selling out this donut shop daily wasn't enough of a way for this community to say thank you, Stephanie Gonzalez, a customer of more than 20 years, started a GoFundMe account.
In just one week's time, it has raised over $90,000.
"It's crazy to see so many people come out and show how much they care about this little tiny business over here," Bunlong Hok said. "I still feel like I don't know what we've done to deserve all this."
Donations have come in from across the country, not to mention countless cash gifts given at the store.
"Last year we had the shooting at the Garlic Festival and the community has rallied together to raise funds for all kinds of people," Stephanie Gonzalez said. I think it does go to show that people still do have compassion."
And as an added positive, Kimlang's kidney was used to save her father's life.
Other organs were able to be donated as well to save even more lives.
Even in the darkness, there is light.
"At the end of the day, as long as we stay together, just in general, and keep our eyes on the prize we should be able to make it out of it," Bunlong Hok said. "Things are hard now, but it will get better."
To donate to this family in need, you can visit the Gilroy Donut House at 703 1st St, Gilroy, CA 95020 or check out the GoFundMe fundraiser.