Coronavirus California

Customers raise over $90,000 for Gilroy Donut House family dealing with health crisis

By
GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Hok family in Gilroy, California is trying to keep their small business running during the coronavirus pandemic.

But while they try to keep the Gilroy Donut House going, they're also dealing with another major challenge: serious non-COVID health issues.

RELATED: Coronavirus impact: Morgan Hill restaurants trying to cope during shelter-in-place orders

The Gilroy Donut Shop is a family-ran favorite in the South Bay city known for their donuts and charm.

"Just common courtesy," Bunlong Hok said. "I talk to them, ask them how their day is going and how their family is."

If customers were to ask how the Hok family was right now, the answer wouldn't be positive.

Soktea Hok is suffering from a stroke, her husband, Sreng Hok, is on dialysis treatment for his kidney and their daughter, Kimlang Phoeu, just passed away after a brain aneurysm.

The family couldn't even really say goodbye due to heightened regulations at hospitals due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was limited on who can see her because they specifically said immediate family only, which I understand," Bunlong Hok said. "It just sucks because a lot of my family wanted to see her."



To help the family in any way they could, their loyal customers flocked to the store.

The line has been wrapped around the store and the shop has sold out of donuts every day in a matter of hours.

But as if selling out this donut shop daily wasn't enough of a way for this community to say thank you, Stephanie Gonzalez, a customer of more than 20 years, started a GoFundMe account.

In just one week's time, it has raised over $90,000.



RELATED: Coronavirus: 2 new COVID-19 testing sites open in Santa Clara County

"It's crazy to see so many people come out and show how much they care about this little tiny business over here," Bunlong Hok said. "I still feel like I don't know what we've done to deserve all this."

Donations have come in from across the country, not to mention countless cash gifts given at the store.

"Last year we had the shooting at the Garlic Festival and the community has rallied together to raise funds for all kinds of people," Stephanie Gonzalez said. I think it does go to show that people still do have compassion."

And as an added positive, Kimlang's kidney was used to save her father's life.

Other organs were able to be donated as well to save even more lives.

Even in the darkness, there is light.



"At the end of the day, as long as we stay together, just in general, and keep our eyes on the prize we should be able to make it out of it," Bunlong Hok said. "Things are hard now, but it will get better."

To donate to this family in need, you can visit the Gilroy Donut House at 703 1st St, Gilroy, CA 95020 or check out the GoFundMe fundraiser.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgilroycommunity journalistcoronavirus californiasmall businesscoronavirusgofundmecommunityabc7 originalsdonations
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
2 new COVID-19 testing sites open in Santa Clara County
Coronavirus: Morgan Hill restaurants trying to cope during shelter-in-place orders
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coping while parenting, working, teaching from home during pandemic
Musk says Tesla plant restarting production against Alameda Co. rules
COVID-19: LA County reports 39 new deaths, 591 additional cases
East Bay neighbors create a backstage experience in their front yards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Musk says Tesla plant restarting production against Alameda Co. rules
New Yorkers come together for 'Rise Up New York!' virtual telethon
IRS sets deadline for stimulus checks by direct deposit
CA inmates tried to infect themselves with coronavirus
Western states request $1 trillion in federal aid
Shark that killed Santa Cruz surfer is 99% likely to be a great white, expert says
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Officer describes dramatic rescue of CA hiker trapped in whirlpool
Reopening SF businesses depend on COVID-19 hospitalizations, health director says
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus: Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News