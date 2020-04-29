Coronavirus: San Francisco 49ers create digital learning platforms for kids sheltering-in-place

The team has always been dedicated to the cause of helping area youth with physical and educational training, but they are now taking things digital in two new ways.
RELATED: San Francisco 49ers provide COVID-19 relief with 'I Got Your Back' initiative
The first online platform puts kids through drills in the safety of their own backyard through video demonstrations by the 49ers Prep Team.
"Our hope is that they help these kids get ready for next football season," San Francisco 49ers Vice President of Community Impact Jenni Luke said. "They're broken out into traditional football drills and flag football skills taught by basic, intermediate and advanced levels. Every week the 49ers Prep team is going to be adding videos to the site to give our fans a look at what our players are doing to stay in shape."
Stay active at home and keep up with the #49ersPREP presented by @usbank Workout Series! 💪#WorkoutWednesdays x #PREPSTARTSNOW https://t.co/JS4cnsie2d https://t.co/vyYtqCorB2— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) April 16, 2020
But there's more than physical work, kids can break a mental sweat too.
Through the use of the 49ers EDU online playbook, football and education come together.
"It includes a variety of different STEAM subjects using different football-focused activities to better understand the concepts," Luke said. "Even our president, Al Guido, has been using it to help his daughters understand some physics. It's a really fun set of tools to engage in."
Kick off the week on the right foot!— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) April 20, 2020
The #49ersEDU digital playbook is good as Gould when it comes to at-home learning 📚 #IGYB
Get started here: https://t.co/zM0vZkBJJD pic.twitter.com/e5y45l7cb7
RELATED: Coronavirus kindness: South Bay teens create tutor network for hundreds of students
I got your back is the motto of the team and that message even extends to the younger members of the faithful.
60,000 students are annually welcomed into the classrooms at the stadium and now the team is virtually welcoming them in again.
"It's our mission," Luke said. "We do this kind of work everywhere throughout the year. To put four classrooms in the stadium is a really unique thing within the NFL and within sports in general. So, we've definitely been committed to it in the stadium with being able to bring in so many participants annually to our home at Levi's, but this way you get to experience that out in the community wherever you live."
For all these great resources and more, visit the 49ers website.