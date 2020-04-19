Coronavirus impact: 2 employees at Hayward care facility test positive for COVID19, patient concerned residents not being protected from COVID-19

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A patient at Parkview Health Care Centre in Hayward has alerted us to concerns about the novel coronavirus. She is worried she is not being protected enough after two employees there have tested positive for COVID-19.ABC7 spoke to the patient on the phone who did not want be identified. She has pre-existing conditions and worried about getting exposed. She says she has repeatedly been denied masks and testing.We asked Parkview for a response and they declined an interview. However, they provided this statement:A friend of the patient agreed to speak to ABC7. Deana Muriset says her friend called her in the middle of the night, worried about the facility's conditions."She is concerned about getting and catching this, and not being tested, and have them not catch it in time," Muriset said. "They want to be tested. They want to have the coronavirus test. They want to have the test done. They also want masks. They won't even give them masks," she said.