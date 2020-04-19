Coronavirus impact: 2 employees at Hayward care facility test positive for COVID19, patient concerned residents not being protected from COVID-19

ABC7 spoke to the patient on the phone who did not want be identified. She has pre-existing conditions and worried about getting exposed. She says she has repeatedly been denied masks and testing.
We asked Parkview for a response and they declined an interview. However, they provided this statement:
RELATED: I-TEAM: 'I'm in fear for my life,' says Bay Area nursing home patient who's concerned about re-exposure to COVID-19
We can confirm that an employee has tested positive, and we have received word of a second employee testing positive. Obviously neither of these employees are at the building. We are continuing to trace the contacts of these staff members in our facility while moving some residents as needed for additional observation and monitoring. And the Administrator did ask for testing assistance from the local Fire Department. Our centre has implemented federal and state guidelines regarding COVID-19 for the protection of our residence and employees.
A friend of the patient agreed to speak to ABC7. Deana Muriset says her friend called her in the middle of the night, worried about the facility's conditions.
"She is concerned about getting and catching this, and not being tested, and have them not catch it in time," Muriset said. "They want to be tested. They want to have the coronavirus test. They want to have the test done. They also want masks. They won't even give them masks," she said.
