Coronavirus California

Coronavirus impact: 2 employees at Hayward care facility test positive for COVID19, patient concerned residents not being protected from COVID-19

By Kris Reyes
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A patient at Parkview Health Care Centre in Hayward has alerted us to concerns about the novel coronavirus. She is worried she is not being protected enough after two employees there have tested positive for COVID-19.

ABC7 spoke to the patient on the phone who did not want be identified. She has pre-existing conditions and worried about getting exposed. She says she has repeatedly been denied masks and testing.

We asked Parkview for a response and they declined an interview. However, they provided this statement:

RELATED: I-TEAM: 'I'm in fear for my life,' says Bay Area nursing home patient who's concerned about re-exposure to COVID-19

We can confirm that an employee has tested positive, and we have received word of a second employee testing positive. Obviously neither of these employees are at the building. We are continuing to trace the contacts of these staff members in our facility while moving some residents as needed for additional observation and monitoring. And the Administrator did ask for testing assistance from the local Fire Department. Our centre has implemented federal and state guidelines regarding COVID-19 for the protection of our residence and employees.

A friend of the patient agreed to speak to ABC7. Deana Muriset says her friend called her in the middle of the night, worried about the facility's conditions.

"She is concerned about getting and catching this, and not being tested, and have them not catch it in time," Muriset said. "They want to be tested. They want to have the coronavirus test. They want to have the test done. They also want masks. They won't even give them masks," she said.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshaywardmedicalcoronavirus californiasocietycoronavirushealth care
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
5 Bay Area counties now require residents to wear face coverings
CA names nursing homes with COVID-19, 31 facilities in Bay Area
What Really Matters: No time to drop our guard amid COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 Bay Area counties now require residents to wear face coverings
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
CA names nursing homes with COVID-19, 31 facilities in Bay Area
Man killed after officer-involved shooting inside East Bay Walmart, police say
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
Here are the Bay Area counties requiring residents to wear face masks
Thousands of hotel rooms secured for CA's homeless during COVID-19 crisis, governor announces
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Surgery delays tough on patients, doctors in SF
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Bay Area's Three Twins Ice Cream closes amid COVID-19 crisis
Live coronavirus updates: More than a dozen new cases reported in Solano County
More TOP STORIES News