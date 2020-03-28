Coronavirus: Here's how 2 Bay Area animal shelters are being impacted by COVID-19 crisis

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- The coronavirus pandemic has affected millions of people around the world but it has also affected animals in shelters.
Last week, Governor Newsom issued a statewide shelter-in-place order and allowed for essential businesses to remain open. Since animal shelters are deemed "essential" some have felt the effect of the pandemic.
Many shelters have found ways to make adoptions available by appointment only and other shelters have seen an uptick in pet fostering.
Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter turned to their community for help.
"Two weeks ago we saw things were escalating," said John Lipp, Executive Director of the Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter. "We developed a list of potential fosters and in two days we cleared the entire shelter. It's pretty amazing."
"To move the animals that pretty fast is extraordinary," said Lipp. "I think it is a win-win for foster families and for FAAS. A lot of families are falling in love with their pets so I think we are going to have a lot of new families out there."
For the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA the Coronavirus has impacted their normal routine. Due to the shelter-in-place order and practicing social distancing the shelter has had to cancel a number of fundraising events, minimize the amount of staff and volunteers and lock their doors to open adoptions.
"If people are still interested in adopting they can call and make an appointment and that seems to be working well, said Buffy Martin-Tarbox, Communications Manager for the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA. "We have seen a slight increase in adoptions and that is remarkable. The best possible outcome for an animal is to be placed in a permanent loving home."
Shelters are encouraging people to help their local animal shelters by adopting or fostering an animal during the pandemic.
"We are finding out since a lot of people are working from home they could be lonely and an animal could really ease loneliness," said Martin-Tarbox. "An animal is a companion. People are seeking animal companions to get them through this time.We are making sure that these adoptions are going to last during this crisis."
The Peninsula Human Society has every animal ready for adoption on their website and they will help choose an animal that best suits your household.
For more information, visit Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA or Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter.
