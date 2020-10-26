5 counties change colors on CA reopening map
Full Story
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Full Story
Track the winds on Live Doppler 7
Watch Now
WATCH
VIDEOS
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Building A Better Bay Area - Take Action
7 On Your Side & Friday Free Stuff
I-Team
Localish
ABC7 Original Videos
Feel Good Stories
Weather
DroneView7 Videos
Sports & Dubs On 7
Technology & Business
US & World
Health and Coronavirus
California
Station Info
About ABC7 Bay Area
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
#ABC7Now: Connect with ABC7
Take Action in Your Community
ABC7 Jobs & Internships
Contests, Promotions, & Rules
shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
ABC7 Midday Live
ABC7 Specials
Bay Area LIFE
With Authority Podcast
TV Listings
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
COVID-19 holiday risk calculator: The safest, most dangerous things to do this winter
KGO
By
Alix Martichoux
and
Ken Miguel
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
App users: For a better experience,
click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Power Shutoffs: Dangerous winds trigger massive outages
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest, most dangerous activities
Our America: Living While Black
Bay Area wind updates: Gusts reach 89 mph in Lake Co. overnight
COVID-19: The New Way to Holiday
Firefighters battle wind-whipped brush fires in Bay Area
LIVE: Track winds on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Senate poised to confirm Barrett, Dems powerless to block
3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Napa County
AccuWeather forecast: Dangerous winds trigger high fire danger
Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd lead AMA nominations: See full list
Expert argues US should consider national mask mandate
More TOP STORIES News