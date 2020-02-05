Coronavirus

ABC7 News tours SF General ICU isolation rooms amid coronavirus concerns

By
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Hundreds of Americans are being evacuated from China and landing at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, where they will be quarantined for at least two weeks.

If one of the evacuees is diagnosed with coronavirus once they are stateside, they will be taken to a hospital.

Right now, UCSF is treating two coronavirus patients, who were transferred to their Parnassus campus on Monday, from San Benito County.

RELATED: 2 cases of coronavirus confirmed south of Gilroy in San Benito County, person-to-person transmission, health officials say

Dr. Lisa Winston is the hospital epidemiologist at Zuckerberg San Francisco General and says their facility is also ready if anyone shows up with the virus.

"The types of resources that you need, an airborne isolation room, and personal protective equipment are things that we use routinely for caring for patients with other conditions."

SF General has treated patients with a variety of infectious diseases in the hospital's isolation rooms, including H1N1, tuberculosis, and measles.

Dr. Winston showed ABC7 how their negative pressure rooms function. Standard ICU rooms open directly to a hallway, but the isolation rooms are connected to the hall with an antechamber room, which prevents air from escaping into the rest of the ICU and hospital. The air from the isolation room is then run through a specialized filter and pumped outside.

Once a medical worker is in the antechamber, they first sanitize their hands with Purell, and then suit up in a gown, N95 respirator, eye protection, and gloves.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Centers for Disease Control confirms 2nd case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County

Dr. Winston says N95 respirators are used instead of standard surgical masks, when treating infectious diseases.

"They filter out small particles that we would be worried about breathing in," said Dr. Winston.

After 26 years at SF General, Dr. Winston is very comfortable with their protective clothing and gear, but said, "when we're dealing with something new like novel coronavirus, we generally do have someone who's observing to make sure we have adequate coverage and that everything is on properly."

Dr. Winston says she has never been infected by a patient at the hospital.

You can visit CDC's website to keep updated with the latest information on coronavirus.

See more stories related to coronavirus here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscofairfieldtravis air force basecdcillnesscoronaviruschinavirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
NY deaths drop to lowest level since start of pandemic
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News