San Francisco mayor, health director to give update on COVID-19 today

The City of San Francisco says it is following state guidelines when it comes to vaccine distribution, prioritizing workers in health care settings and skilled nursing facilities.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic today.On Monday, Mayor Breed and Doctor Colfax said it appeared the surge in cases has not been as bad in the city as it was following Thanksgiving.Hospitalizations have also shown to be slightly decreasing around the Bay Area recently.Today's press conference is set to begin at 12:30.