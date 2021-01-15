Coronavirus

San Francisco mayor, health director to give update on COVID-19 today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic today.

On Monday, Mayor Breed and Doctor Colfax said it appeared the surge in cases has not been as bad in the city as it was following Thanksgiving.

RELATED: San Francisco ramping up COVID-19 vaccine distribution, accepting out-of-county patients

Hospitalizations have also shown to be slightly decreasing around the Bay Area recently.

Today's press conference is set to begin at 12:30.

Stream the press conference in the media player above or watch live on Facebook.

VIDEO: 'It's complicated': Mayor Breed weighs in on SF's distribution plan for COVID-19 vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

The City of San Francisco says it is following state guidelines when it comes to vaccine distribution, prioritizing workers in health care settings and skilled nursing facilities.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronaviruslondon breedshelter in placestay at home orderreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Newsom's COVID-19 worst-case scenario has become a reality
COVID-19 updates: Instacart, Trader Joe's offer vaccine benefits to workers
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
California urged to move inmates to front of vaccine line
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom's COVID-19 worst-case scenario has become a reality
Some Bay Area seniors get vaccine, others wait with no answers
Prosecutors: Capitol mob aimed to 'assassinate' elected officials
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
New homes for homeless in Oakland are very colorful and very tiny
COVID-19 updates: Instacart, Trader Joe's offer vaccine benefits to workers
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration
Show More
Suspicious package near Google building deemed 'not dangerous'
Mother, daughter battling COVID-19 in Oakland hospital
How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
Man suspected of shooting at SJ police surrenders
California urged to move inmates to front of vaccine line
More TOP STORIES News