San Francisco mayor, health director to give update on COVID-19 today

On Monday, Mayor Breed and Doctor Colfax said it appeared the surge in cases has not been as bad in the city as it was following Thanksgiving.
Hospitalizations have also shown to be slightly decreasing around the Bay Area recently.
Today's press conference is set to begin at 12:30.
