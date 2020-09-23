San Mateo County reopens some indoor services in many sectors with guidelines

Depending on who you ask, it seems like everyone has a story about how they heard the good news.
"I got the news from a friend of mine who told me to check the internet," said Mario Santacruz, co-owner of Lisa's Mexican restaurant.
"Actually, right before you called this evening, we got the news," said Father George Jweinat from the St. George Orthodox Church.
See the map below to find out where your county stands and keep reading to learn what can and can't open in each color-coded category.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
At Lisa's Mexican Restaurant, the oldest Mexican restaurant in Daly City, there was no time to waste. Tables were ready and the regulars were back with reserved seating.
"I said 'make a reservation! Make a reservation,'" San Francisco resident Tess Harrison said.
In the kitchen at Lisa's Mexican restaurant, the chef was cooking with a smile on his face even though now a face mask is covering it.
"We miss our customers all the time," restaurant co-owner Guillermo Pinzon said.
It was a monumental day for many after six months and a short reopening in between.
On Tuesday, San Mateo County officially moved from the purple to red tier, where indoor services are now permitted in many sectors.
RELATED: Coronavirus in California: Here's how close your county is to changing tiers in California's reopening phases
"Fitness centers, that means people can be open up to 10% capacity. If you want to catch a movie, movie theaters are going to be open," said San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa.
Restaurants will only be allowed to have 100 people or 25% capacity.
"The same goes for places of worship -- 25% capacity or 100 people. Whichever is less," Canepa said.
At St. George Orthodox Church, Father George Jweinat says they are ready to leave the outdoor services behind and begin to gather indoors on Sunday.
"These pews are 14 feet wide each. If you notice where people sit, there will only be three in each pew," Father Jweinat said.
