Santa Cruz County reports 20 percent spike in cases, some cases linked to gatherings

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Health leaders in Santa Cruz County are urging people to keep social distancing following a 20-percent spike in COVID-19 cases in the county over the last week.Several of the cases are linked to two events with people who live in different households.It includes a Mother's Day celebration attended by people across multiple generations.People visiting from outside of California also took part in another, large event.Gatherings of any size are not allowed at this time.The county says the clusters are now being investigated for contact tracing and to give quarantine guidance.There are a total of 192 COVID-19 cases in Santa Cruz County as of Sunday morning.