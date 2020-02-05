Health & Fitness

Coronavirus outbreak: China evacuees to be quarantined at Travis Air Force Base

By Leslie Brinkley
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield is providing facilities to house up to 250 people evacuated from China as a precaution over coronavirus.

Four military bases are on standby to house those who need to be screened for coronavirus. Travis is prepared to quarantine those who arrive from China for at least 14 days within the month of February.

RELATED: What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China

The evacuees will be repeatedly screened for coronavirus before they ever land at Travis Air Force Base. They will be quarantined at the Westwind Inn on the base itself according to the Pentagon with the CDC in charge of their care and security.

Pentagon Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said, "They have individual bathrooms for Jack and Jill bathrooms so individuals can be quarantined."

Fairfield's Mayor Harry Price said he had been briefed by the CDC. He said he was told, "They are coming. We just don't know when or for certain how many."

14,000 people work at Travis Air Force Base and some in town are concerned.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Delta, American Airlines, United temporarily suspend all flights to China amid outbreak concerns

"There are people out there with compromised immune systems and this would be detrimental to them and I know they are very nervous with the fact this is going to be in our community," said Fairfield resident CJ Kaialoa.

Resident Megan Payne had a different take.

"I'm not concerned because the flu virus kills more people than the coronavirus has," said Payne.

No military personnel or outside residents will have contact with the 200+ people to be isolated on the base. Only the CDC will be in touch with the evacuees for the next few weeks.

See more stories related to coronavirus here.

CORONAVIRUS RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfairfieldtravis air force basecdcillnesscoronaviruschinavirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News