Coronavirus

Coronavirus Fears: Oakland's Chinatown seeing decline in business amid global outbreak

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The weeks after Chinese New Year should boost the bottom line for Chinatown merchants, but not this year.

"Normally we would be expecting many customers coming to Oakland Chinatown" said Carl Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.

Chan says merchants are taking a hit because visitors are staying home due to fears about the novel coronavirus.

"It is between 50 to 75% drop and that is not what we would expect during Chinese New Year," Chan said.

RELATED: East Bay realtors believe virus is lowering interest rates, heating up home sales

The official name for coronavirus, COVID-19, was discovered in Wuhan, China and some people worry about a link between the discovery of the virus in China, and potential spread to areas like Chinatown. But, Alameda County has reported no confirmed coronavirus cases and Chinatown merchants want you to know it's safe.

"I'm still encouraging people to come out and not only come to Chinatown but go to places and enjoy yourself and your family" Chan said.

Oakland merchants are not the only ones fighting the stigma unfairly linking the virus and Chinese Communities.

RELATED: SFO says it's losing money due to outbreak

The Oakland Unified School District is following state guidelines - asking students who have visited mainland China to stay home for at least 14 days and come to school if no symptoms develop. But doing that without stigmatizing the kids is a balancing act.

"We don't stigmatize anybody. we don't allow anybody to stigmatize anybody" Said John Sasaki, spokesman for the Oakland Unified School District.

See more stories related to coronavirus here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoaklandillnessbusinesseconomycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News