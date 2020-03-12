Health & Fitness

Starbucks making changes for in-store experience over coronavirus scare

RALEIGH -- Starbucks is now modifying its store features during the coronavirus scare, including limiting seating at some locations to improve "social distancing."

The coffee chain says it plans to "navigate this dynamic situation community-by-community and store-by-store" by making some changes to the in-store experience.

In a letter from CEO Kevin Johnson, the boss says some stores could enable mobile order-only scenarios for pickup via the Starbucks app or delivery via Uber Eats. Some locations could be reduced to drive-thru ordering only. Others could close entirely as a last resort.

"The world is grappling with an issue of enormous scale and human impact, and our hearts go out to all who have been affected by the outbreak of coronavirus," Johnson said in the letter.

Earlier in the week, Starbucks announced it was suspending the use of reusable cups. Johnson said they're also expanding catastrophe pay for employees.

Dunkin' recently implemented a new policy of not refilling customers' reusable cups at all shops nationwide because of coronavirus concerns.
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthstarbuckscoronavirus
