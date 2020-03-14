Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Here's how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the Bay Area economy

By Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- COVID-19's impact on the local economy is a growing concern especially for fitness professionals, many of whom will have no income if the gyms and studios they work close.

The issue is especially concerning for some smaller studios that financially can't afford to continue paying teachers if their doors close. As independent contractors grapple with how to stay afloat, one Bay Area teacher is coordinating an effort that would help studios, teachers, and students.

LIVE UPDATES: Tracking all the latest developments in the novel coronavirus outbreak

Elyse Kaye is a full-time yoga teacher who leads as many as 5-6 classes a day, 7 days a week.
"I don't have the ability not to go to work because this is how I make my paycheck," said Kaye.

Kaye says surprisingly her class attendance is up this week with many people working from home, but she's already lost a big portion of her income as a result of COVID-19.

"The corporate classes have all been canceled," said Kaye.

Some studios have begun to limit class size and it's possible at some point they may need to close their doors.

"I can't afford to not pay my rent they're not putting a moratorium on not paying rent," said Kaye.
Some larger studios have committed to financially supporting teachers no matter what. El-Cap owns indoor rock climbing and fitness gyms with 4 Bay Area "Planet Granite" locations.

"The safety and well-being of everyone who works for the organization is paramount," said Robert Cohen, El Cap CEO.

"Keeping them healthy and part of the company in the long-run is much more valuable to us than having them come to work sick because they're worried about
putting food on their table," said Cohen.

RELATED: Coronavirus Impact: San Francisco businesses reduce hours, layoff workers amid COVID-19 outbreak

Cohen says the company will even pay for COVID-19 tests. It's an option that might not be possible for smaller gyms and studios.

Yoga teacher Jeremy Falk is coordinating an effort whereby teachers could teach their regularly scheduled classes with students practicing from home ..
and the studios and teachers still getting paid.

"Shoot these classes from online from home and students could still sign up through whatever system they're using to sign up for studio classes," said Falk.

The idea not just about generating income but also about serving the community.

"The people who are at home really stressed out in these times need yoga and meditation more than ever," said Falk.

Another idea for supporting smaller studios is purchasing gift cards now that can be used at a later time.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocdceconomybusinesscoronavirusjobsvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News