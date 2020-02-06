Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak: 12th US case of new virus from China confirmed in Wisconsin, state says

MADISON, Wis. -- A Wisconsin resident has been sickened with a new virus that originated in China and spread across the world, the first case in the state and just the 12th in the country.

State health officials said Wednesday that the patient is an adult "with a history of travel to Beijing."

Health officials said the resident is isolated at home and doing well, but they wouldn't elaborate on the patient's age or any other details.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer in the Department of Health Services Bureau of Communicable Disease, said the person was never hospitalized but was evaluated and tested at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.

Other U.S. cases were reported in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Washington and Arizona.

China reported 73 more deaths, raising its total to 563 as the World Health Organization appealed for more funds to help countries battle the spread of the disease.

Health officials in Asia have quarantined two ship cruisers with some 5,400 people on board.

The ships in Japan and Hong Kong are caught up in a global health emergency that seems to worsen by the day. In the port city of Yokohama, health workers say 10 more people from the Diamond Princess were confirmed sickened with the virus, in addition to 10 others who tested positive on Wednesday.

The director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, asked for $675 million to help countries address the expected spread of the virus.

More evacuees from China have arrived in the United States amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.



On Wednesday, two planes carrying hundreds of American evacuees from China arrived at a military base in California.

The evacuees are the second wave of Americans rushed out of Wuhan, China, the epicenter of an outbreak that has infected more than 24,500 people globally.

The evacuees will be screened by Center for Disease Control medical personnel upon arrival and some will be moved to a quarantine site on the base, where they will reside for a federally mandated 14-day quarantine in the base. More will fly to Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego for quarantine.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough and difficulty breathing, which could appear between two to 14 days after someone is exposed to the virus. Health officials said symptoms have ranged from a mild illness, such as a common cold, to severe pneumonia.

Health officials recommend preventing the spread of the virus by washing your hands frequently and staying at home when you're sick.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
