Coronavirus: Contra Costa Co. now offering COVID-19 testing to all residents

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Contra Costa is now the first county in the Bay Area to offer testing to its residents, even if they don't have symptoms.It's being offered at eight locations by appointment only.You can get tested whether or not you have insurance.Officials say increased testing will allow the county to ease shelter-in-place orders.If you're interested, here's the number to call to make an appointment: 1-844-421-0804.You'll be given information about which location to go to.